Let's face it, spinners and gigantic rims just don't have the appeal that they once did. So what can a modern Cadillac owner do to take car pimping to the next level and potentially cause dozens of onlooker car accidents in the process? The folks at LCD Wheels just might have the answer. Displayed at this years SEMA auto show, the LCD Wheel offers unlimited potential for advertising and personal expression. I'm sure they would be extremely fun to own...for the hour you have them before your car is stolen. [LCD Wheels and Jalopnik]
LCD Rims: Enjoy Them While You Can
