Launch of Hitachi's EMIEW 2 Robot Goes a Bit Awry

EMIEW_2.jpgIts full name is Excellent Mobility and Interactive Existence as Workmate, and this second-gen version of Hitachi's EMIEW office worker robot is a lot better looking than the original. At its launch today, however, things didn't quite go to plan, and what was meant to be a showcase in up-to-the-minute robot fabulousness turned into a ZOMG-I-think-it's-drunk moment.Due to the unprecedented number of hits on the Hitachi website (everyone wanting a piece of the 31-inch high, 15 kilogram robot, I suppose), EMIEW 2's wireless communications took a beating, and the little android crashed into its desk, meaning he had to be put through his paces later on in the day.

EMIEW_2_1.jpgThe Mk 2 version sports Transformer-style legs and a weird face that looks like it's begging to have a Hello Kitty bow and whiskers drawn on it. It can get on its knees — something I always look for when I'm on the hunt for a new slave — as well as lift its feet over obstacles that are an inch off the ground. There's also a built-in radar system that, when it is working properly, stops it from bumping into objects in the room. [Pink Tentacle]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

