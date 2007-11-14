It's fantastic to see that all of OLPC's potential is being brought home to our own developing corner of the world, Alabama. Kids in grades 1-8 in Birmingham—15,000 of 'em—will receive XO laptops. Rumor has it Mississippi, Kentucky and West Virgina are also looking, and we can't think of better places to send 'em. [AL.com, Thanks Joseph!]
Latest Developing Area to Buy OLPC Laptops: Alabama
