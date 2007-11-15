LaserScan Sort of Long Range Hidden Camera Detector

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

cameraspot.gifBilled as a "long range" hidden camera detector, its spotting powers only work within 50 feet. It's loaded with two pulsating lasers that scan for big brother eyes, which show up as flashing red lights in the scope. Supposedly it can ferret out pinhole cameras and ones stuffed inside of pens or buttons, making it great for the tinfoil set. Except for the fact it's totally obvious you're looking for cameras when you have it bolted to your face. [Spy Gadgets via Red Ferret]

