Laser Guided Hand Saw Transforms an Ordinary Tool Into an Ordinary Tool... With a Laser

If you consider yourself something of a handyman, my guess is that your toolbox at home has become increasingly filled with laser guided goodies over the last few years. That having been said, feast your eyes on this new laser guided hand saw. I could be wrong, but it seems like it would be fairly difficult to maintain a straight line with the beam flailing wildly about as you work — but hey...it has a laser on it! Available for $19.99 [Product Page via Uberreview]