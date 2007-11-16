Lars & Ivan's entry into the iPod Dock market is not the typical do-it-all, moderately-powered device. Instead, the PA-40Ti Hybrid is a tube-based 40-watt amplifier that hooks up to whatever speakers you so desire. It also looks like some sort of utopian alien fortress, but I digress. Additional features include RCA inputs, subwoofer preamp and dock connector output (for video and usb connectivity). Belgian retailer designgadgets currently has the Hybrid available for about $342 USD. [designgadgets via technabob]
Lars and Ivan iPod Dock Small In Size, Big On Sound
