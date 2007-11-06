Overpriced makeup purveyor Lancôme decided to actually do something innovative for a change rather than just creating fancy containers. The result is a Le Magnetique, nail polish with different-colored magnetic particles mixed in. Here's where Lancôme's specialty, the container, comes into play. While the polish is still wet, hold the container's sleeve next to that goop on your nails, and the shiny metallic particles organize themselves into charming starburst patterns. Those magnetically organized designs are even more noticeable in direct sunlight. Get yourself a bottle for $17 and try it out yourself. Told ya it was overpriced. [All Lacquered Up, via bb Gadgets]
Lancôme Makes Itself Useful With Unique Magnetic Nail Polish Gadget for Gals
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.