Lancôme Makes Itself Useful With Unique Magnetic Nail Polish Gadget for Gals

Overpriced makeup purveyor Lancôme decided to actually do something innovative for a change rather than just creating fancy containers. The result is a Le Magnetique, nail polish with different-colored magnetic particles mixed in. Here's where Lancôme's specialty, the container, comes into play. While the polish is still wet, hold the container's sleeve next to that goop on your nails, and the shiny metallic particles organize themselves into charming starburst patterns. Those magnetically organized designs are even more noticeable in direct sunlight. Get yourself a bottle for $17 and try it out yourself. Told ya it was overpriced. [All Lacquered Up, via bb Gadgets]