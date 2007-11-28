The Kyosho Robo Hopper beats los pantalones off other similar flying toys like the RC Helicopter or the WowWee Dragonfly because it reminds us of a Japanese Inspector Gadget. Check the guy out in full motion as he whirls around a Japanese office space complete with snazzy Japanese soundtrack. Go Go Gadget Decapitation Device! [Daily Motion via Uber Gizmo]
Kyosho Robo Hopper Helicopter Man: The Movie
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.