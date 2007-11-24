Korg Kaossilator Brings Groovy Music to the Masses (Verdict: Must. Get. One)

The Korg Kaossilator is a dynamic phrase synthesiser, "a new pocket sized instrument that packs Korg's world-renowned synth sounds along with innovative performance features into an ultra-compact unit." Whatever. Didn't make sense to me until it hit Japan last week and some guys started to post amazing demos online, and not only disco stuff but even blues:

According to Korg, this synthesiser is not only for beginners but for professionals alike. The Kaossilator comes loaded with 100 sound programs, effects and the multi-touch pad KAOSS, which allows you to modify note/pitch by moving your fingers horizontally. Vertically, you can assign different functions, like feedback or modulation depth.

As you can see in the videos, the results could be absolutely crazy. And that means both bad crazy and good crazy. In any case, I want one. [Korg via Music Thing]