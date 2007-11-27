Koenigsegg CCXR Biofuel Car Breaks 1000HP

When most of us think biofuel, we think imperfect solution granolamunchingmobiles. But the Koenigsegg CCXR supercar just changed our minds. Featuring a lightweight, cast-aluminium V8 engine, this bad boy of biofuel can go 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds, cranking out 1018 HP at 7200 rpm and 780 lb/ft of torque at 6100 rpm. These drool-worthy specs are actually made possible by E85 biofuel's higher octane rating and (better) cooling properties. Now, just to land the €1.5 million ($A2.56 million) to bring one home... [worldcarfans via jalopnik]