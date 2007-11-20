The new iPod Nano may be an excellent redesign on Apple's part, but ECNokia thinks they can do even better (after...err...borrowing Apple's design). They've added an FM tuner, microphone, 1.3MP camera and (.5" larger) touchscreen to the Nano, while swapping out the built-in flash memory for a budget-friendly SD slot. From what we can tell, for now it's being offered to wholesalers only. But look for the ECNano (our name) on shady store shelves soon. [product via pmptoday]
Knockoff iPod Nano Gets Upgrades, Jobs' Jealousy
