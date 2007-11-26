Knockoff Console Promises 999,999,999 Games-In-One

Who needs a Wii or Xbox 360 when you can have the "999,999,999 in 1 Super Game?" Just like today's crop of consoles, you get two controllers packed in. Unlike today's crop of consoles, you also get a light gun...and if the name is indicative, almost a billion games. I think this thing could really push gaming into new territory. Can you say next gen? [ChinaWholesaleGift]