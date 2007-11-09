Knight Rider KITT R/C Car

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

kitt.jpgKnight Rider as a TV show may be dated, but as a lifestyle? Still going strong. So for the Michael Knights in training out there, we strongly recommend picking up the $60 KITT R/C car. While it won't leap through the air or create smoke screens at will, the tiny Trans Am does feature KITT's hypnotic red lights and his trademark voice. Speaking of which, how great would a verbal battle be between HAL and KITT? That's gotta be on YouTube somewhere. Hit the jump for what may be the coolest watermarked animated gif ever. p1963b.gifTold you. [product via coolestgadgets]

