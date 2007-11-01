Kmart (USA) loves the Toshiba HD-A2 player's $200 price, so they're going exclusive with it, meaning no set top Blu-ray players. Makes sense, considering Kmart's market. Of course, this isn't really exclusive while the PS3 is on shelves with it's Blu-ray capability. So don't read into this too much. The format war isn't close to being over, although this will certainly help HD-DVD. And considering that those new hybrid disc players are coming, it may not matter for those willing to shell the bucks. [Home Media Mag]
Kmart USA Going HD DVD Exclusive (Except the PS3)
