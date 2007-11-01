Kmart USA Going HD DVD Exclusive (Except the PS3)

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

kmarthddvd2.jpgKmart (USA) loves the Toshiba HD-A2 player's $200 price, so they're going exclusive with it, meaning no set top Blu-ray players. Makes sense, considering Kmart's market. Of course, this isn't really exclusive while the PS3 is on shelves with it's Blu-ray capability. So don't read into this too much. The format war isn't close to being over, although this will certainly help HD-DVD. And considering that those new hybrid disc players are coming, it may not matter for those willing to shell the bucks. [Home Media Mag]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

