Kmart and Target Black Friday Ads Up

Blackfriday.info has both Kmart and Target's Black Friday ads up, showing off girl's sweaters ($7.49) and eight piece luggage sets ($49 - great deal!), but what you really care about are electronics.

Well, over at the 'mart, they've got a Polaroid A801 8-megapixel camera for $US79, as well as the Wii for standard price, Guitar Hero II Xbox 360 bundle for $US59, and three PS2 games for $US8.99. Target's game list is slightly longer so we won't list them here, but their electronics deals have an Olevia 37-inch 1080i HDTV for $549, which is a pretty good price for those of you just getting into the HD game. Be prepared to fight both the cold and other cheap people if you plan on lining up for these deals. [Target via Kmart]