Kicker Warhorse 10,000-Watt Car Stereo Amp Ensures Complete Neighbour Alienation

If you're looking for the biggest, baddest-ass mofo car stereo amplifier you can get, you might want to consider this 10,000-watt Warhorse from Kicker. The WX 10000.1 weighs a hefty 67 pounds, and that 10kW power stream is enough to slam-dunk you and your subwoofers with its highly refined power. You're not going to be able to install this in just any car, though, because it requires eight 12-volt batteries to get the thing going, and you'll also need two 200-amp alternators.

Sheesh. It'll not only break the windows in your car, but maybe every window within 50 feet of where were you're driving as well as the sanity of all those within earshot. Not only will you be first required to drop serious bucks on a car audio system worthy of such power, one of these amps will cost you a buck a watt—$10,000 total. Look at the monster specs of this beast:

Kicker WX10000.1 Mono Channel Amplifier Specifications: Mono-Channel Model (at 14.4V) Power (watts), Signal-Modulated 2 Ohm mono: 10,000 x 1 Dimensions: 3.75″ x 17.75″ x 35″ Frequency Response (Hz): 20-200, +0/-1dB Input Sensitivity: 170mV-5V Signal-to-Noise Ratio: 95dB, a-weighted, re: rated power Low-Pass Crossover: 24dB/octave, variable 50-200Hz High-Pass, Subsonic Crossover: 24dB/octave, variable 20-60Hz KICKEQ Bass Boost: Variable to +18dB, centered at 40Hz Warhouse Control Module: Available separately Weight: 67 lbs.

[Kicker, via Audio Junkies]