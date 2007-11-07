Keyboard Made With Hundreds of Postage Stamps

Stamp collecting or "philatelism" (as nerds in the know insist on calling it) has never really been all that interesting to me. In fact, I always considered it to be extremely boring. But one look at this beautiful stamp keyboard has changed my mind. There are actually 10 of these keyboards in existence, with each one featuring the stamps of a single nation —often focusing on a royal coronation or a particular sport. Unfortunately, most of these keyboards have been given to the designer's friends and family as gifts. So if you want to get your hands on one, you had best find out who "Andy" is and start kissing his butt. An additional picture is available after the break. [Steampunk Workshop via Make]