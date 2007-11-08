Keyboard Dice Brings Geek to the Streets

Jaehyung Hong, the the same designer that developed the Bluetooth lanyard we showed you earlier, has a slightly simpler design for us. This time it's a set of keyboard dice assembled from the keys of an old keyboard. Each side of the die has a specific key that would correlate to any set of game rules. But don't expect to be taken seriously if you try to drop these in a heated alley dice game. Check the close-up image for more dicey detail. [Yanko Design]