These are about the creepiest cellphone accessories we've ever seen: Androgynous babies tied up S&M style dangling from your cellphone. The disturbingly satisfied Kewpie Dolls are available with five different rope colours for about $6. If you wanna feel really icky, check out the promo shot after the jump, which makes the orgy above look PG: There's fire, drugs and Kewpies. Seriously.

[Strapya World via Inventor Spot via Spluch]