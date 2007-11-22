Keep Noxious Farts at Bay with the Gas Grabber

Oh good lord. Someone has invented a fart protector. After you've eaten the Thanksgiving turkey equivalent of a horse, some of that tryptophan is going to eventually turn into methane, and you're going to need some serious butt protection like this. This patented Gas Grabber anal pad uses activated charcoal to neutralise those toxic fumes, sparing all of your beloved family members from your willful violation of their airspace by your noxious kamikazes. So far, it it's just in the patent application stage, so this special mojo filter won't be available this Thanksgiving. Too bad. [Inventor Spot, via UberGizmo]