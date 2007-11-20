KDDI Develops Pirated-Video-Detecting Software

KDDI research labs in Japan has developed a new system for detecting pirated material on the internet automagically. By detecting whether the footage was shot on an amateur or professional camera, what method was used to encode it, and things of that nature, they claim they can detect illegal material with a 98% success rate.

From what I can tell, all it does to determine if something is pirated is to see if it was produced "professionally," which seems as a really crappy litmus test for piracy. I mean, people put professional video online all the time with complete legitimacy. Nonetheless, I'm sure we'll see something like this hitting YouTube sooner rather than later. At which point everyone will head over to DailyMotion or Vimeo or whatever other site will be too lazy to implement this technology. Check the press release after the jump.

Saitama, Japan - October 29, 2007 - KDDI R&D LABS today announced that it has developed a new content protection technology which enables pirated video content detection by distinguishing between the content created by a professional and the content created by an amateur. This technology has been developed in consideration of the situation that while the number of users on video-sharing sites such as YouTube™ is increasing rapidly, copyrighted video clips have been illegally uploaded, e.g. TV programs. Up to now, in order to find pirated video clips on video-sharing sites, a human has to check by visual inspection. Then if pirated videos are found on the sites, copyright holders need to request the video-sharing site operators to delete them, which requires so much labor. Recently some video-sharing site operators implement a pirated video blocker based on fingerprint, which is a set of features for identifying video content. In fingerprinting technology, however, copyright holders have to identify copyrighted videos and provide operators with the copyrighted videos and the necessary information, while video- sharing site operators have to register fingerprints of the copyrighted videos in advance. Moreover, it is very hard to keep following explosively increasing video clips which are newly uploaded day after day. KDDI R&D LABS' technology focuses on differences between a professional and an amateur in terms of their video capturing devices, their video capturing techniques, their video creation processes, and so on. With KDDI R&D LABS' proprietary technology, visual and audio features which are affected by these differences are analyzed, and then it enables to distinguish between video content created by a professional and video content created by an amateur; a very high distinction rate of 98% is achieved. Using this technology, illegal video clips can be automatically and reliably found on the vast amount of video content, which significantly reduces labour costs for eliminating pirated videos. In addition, since KDDI R&D LABS' technology analyzes features of the content itself, there is no need to register pirated videos in the database beforehand, and furthermore, it is effective for new video clips which have never been uploaded so far. This technology can be implemented as a video content inspection engine, which is installable on video sharing servers. Upon being uploaded, a video clip will be inspected and if it is suspected as a pirated video clip, it will be rejected. This protects copyrights of video content.

[New Launches via Digital World Tokyo]