JVC Moves Upmarket with Fancy HA-FX300 Earphones

JVC-HA-FX300front2.jpgJVC announced some spiffy in-ear headphones today, rolling out the high-end HA-FX300 earphones that promise to rock yer skull with some high-tech metal componentry. These bring some slightly exotic materials to your ears, starting with an aluminium housing and topping it off with an aluminium evaporation diaphragm inside. There's also what JVC calls a "bi-metal structure," with a stainless steel base that's wrapped with that proverbial brass ring. That's supposed to keep things from shaking too much. That's a whole lot of metal going on. It's hard to say how these handsome phones sound, but we've tried a pair of JVC lower-end earphones and find them not only decent-sounding, but unusually comfortable to wear for long periods, too. These JVC HA-FX300 phones are available now for $99.95. [JVC]

JVC HA-FX300_All_Colors-1JVC HA-FX300_BronzeJVC HA-FX300_RedJVC HA-FX300_Black

