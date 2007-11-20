Place some bare framwork festooned with folded paper into the included petri dish, add water, and a few hours later you have these elaborate Christmas decorations bursting forth as if by magic. It reminds us of compressing a straw wrapper, then adding a few drops of water—and voila! It turns into a squirming worm. Looks like a Japan-only decora-toy, but fun enough to make it to these shores eventually. There's one for Valentine's Day, too. See the gallery below for before and after pics. [Tokyo Mango]
Just Add Water and Kooky Christmas Decorations Rise Up
