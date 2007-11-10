The Fujitsu Lifebook U810 is the mini tablet UMPC, and although its launch moment has come and gone, this is the first video I've seen demoing the machine's cool keyboard lamp. Which Joel here describes as the "F'ing Future" or something. I'm surprised he doesn't love the keyboard, but maybe that's because Joel is Viking sized and the midsized keys just don't fit. Worth watching, just to see JJ on his first video review. [BBG More U810 at Giz]
Joel Video Reviews the Fujitsu U810 UMPC
