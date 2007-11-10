Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Joel Video Reviews the Fujitsu U810 UMPC

jjbbg.pngThe Fujitsu Lifebook U810 is the mini tablet UMPC, and although its launch moment has come and gone, this is the first video I've seen demoing the machine's cool keyboard lamp. Which Joel here describes as the "F'ing Future" or something. I'm surprised he doesn't love the keyboard, but maybe that's because Joel is Viking sized and the midsized keys just don't fit. Worth watching, just to see JJ on his first video review. [BBG More U810 at Giz]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles