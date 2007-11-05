J-Lo Gresso USB Drive Will Abuse Your Wallet, Dignity

Gresso, the makers of all things ridiculous and overpriced, have hit home with their worst idea ever. They intend to pre load their ridiculous and overpriced flash drives with new albums by artists no one is any longer interested in. The first (and possibly last) offering will be Jennifer Lopez's new album, Burn, which will retail for $70 on Gresso's Adam and Eve flash drive. Don't worry your $70 will buy a customised Adam & Eve flash drive with J-Lo scrawled across it and some obligatory Swarovski crystals. Phew! There were we thinking this was just a ridiculous waste of money. [Luxist]