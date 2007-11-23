Japanese Researchers Recycle Old Mobile Phone Parts into PCs

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

dview-pc-thumb.jpgRecycled mobile phone parts are being used alongside circuit boards to make pocket-sized PCs. A team of engineers at Hokuto System is behind the idea, which will be available in Japan before the end of the year, and is known as DVIEW. It won't, however, be available to consumers. Instead, they will be used in shops as a self-contained point-of-sale display. Specs are below.Picture%201.png [DView via Tech Digest via Textually]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

