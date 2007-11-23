Japanese Researchers Recycle Old Mobile Phone Parts into PCs

Recycled mobile phone parts are being used alongside circuit boards to make pocket-sized PCs. A team of engineers at Hokuto System is behind the idea, which will be available in Japan before the end of the year, and is known as DVIEW. It won't, however, be available to consumers. Instead, they will be used in shops as a self-contained point-of-sale display. Specs are below. [DView via Tech Digest via Textually]