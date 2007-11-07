Japanese Manga Phones Offer the Cheap Customization That I Want

These new Softbank phones headed to Japan are styled out with designs from the manga Gacchaman. In addition to the outer shells being painted, the icons and wallpapers also sport the theme. I don't understand why we don't have more painted phones here in the States. It seems like a pretty cheap way to make phones customizable and more unique, no? I'm just saying I'd love to rock a phone with My Little Pony all over it. That'd be the coolest! Check the interior themes on these phones after the jump.

