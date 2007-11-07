Japanese Heart-Shaped Pocket Hand Warmer

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

These Hokkairos have been very popular in Japan and all over the world (Lam even had one when he was five—his parents made him sleep on a stainless steel bed), acting as a self-contained hand warmer you stick into your pocket in the winter. As you can see in the cool warm video above, you just need to break the coin-shaped container to cause a chemical reaction. It's "semi-permanent," so you can heat up the thing once it's cooled off (probably not in a microwave) for use again. It's only $US4 each, which is definitely a price not too much to pay to keep our fingers intact when high-fiving Eskimos. [Strapya]

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

