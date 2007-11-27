Gamersweb stumbled upon this set of gadget bondage pictures on 2chan, the anonymous Japanese internet forum that wrought the nerdling train romance onto the world. We're not sure what exactly traditional Japanese bondage rope has to do with Game Boy Colour, computer speakers, or a roll of toilet paper, but it looks like somebody's getting some practice in before working the real thing (if that time ever comes). [Gamersweb]
Japanese Bondage And Gadgets Make Us Scratch Our Heads
