Japanese Bondage And Gadgets Make Us Scratch Our Heads

gadgetbondage.jpgGamersweb stumbled upon this set of gadget bondage pictures on 2chan, the anonymous Japanese internet forum that wrought the nerdling train romance onto the world. We're not sure what exactly traditional Japanese bondage rope has to do with Game Boy Colour, computer speakers, or a roll of toilet paper, but it looks like somebody's getting some practice in before working the real thing (if that time ever comes). [Gamersweb]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

