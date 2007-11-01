Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

golferradar2.jpgJapan is going to start tracking their defence officials through hi-tech, James Bondish means—GPS-enabled phones. After a retired defence official admitted to playing hundreds of free rounds of golf (bought by a defence contractor) while on the job, officials of the officials have gotten upset, and decided that members of the defence ministry need to be accounted. For now, the compromise is that defence officials will carry special phones in times of emergency only, which seems like a fair compromise. But that's not stopping those crying over spilt golf. One anonymous official went on record saying:

We're not children.

And then he totally didn't add:

But the baby leash is acceptable, because you can still golf in it. It's just tough to play with a clunky cellphone in your pocket.

