iTunes 7.5 Released, Download it Now

Just as we expected, iTunes 7.5 was released to the masses today, but you can stop your mind from wandering because there's not a whole lot of excitement surrounding the release. The headliner is an interactive music game called Phase for iPod nano (third generation), iPod classic, and iPod (fifth generation). But the meat of the release consists of bug fixes and security patches to fix a hole where the rain came in. Oh yeah, the release also allows international iPhone activation, for all those grateful countries to finally join the iPhone club. [iTunes]