iTunes 7.5 Mentions Future iPhone Disk Usage

The recent iTunes update didn't just bring fun new games, it also had a few new resource strings buried inside that point to some new features. Among them are the long-awaited disk use so you can store files, manual music management, iTunes-chosen music syncing and voice memos. We're willing to bet these strings are there in iTunes to prep for the next iPhone update coming some time in the next few months (possibly before 3rd party apps, but who knows). In the meantime, check out that awesome new iPhone theme we just stuck on our phones. [MacRumors and theme]