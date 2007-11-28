Mimobots, those adorable USB flash drives created to look like various characters, are about to be joined by a new set of Star Wars peeps. Sure, Darth Vader, Chewy, R2-D2 and a Stormtrooper have been out for a while, but now you can preorder Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Boba Fett. What, no Admiral Akbar? Ah well. In any case, these dudes will drop come January, but you can put your order in for them now. They'll set you back $US50 for a 1GB drive, $US70 for 2GB, and $US110 for 4GB. [Product Page via NotCot]
Star Wars Series 2 Mimobots Flash Drives Available for Preorder Now
