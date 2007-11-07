The possible gPhone prototype we pointed out yesterday named the "Dream" might just be this HTC Omni communicator. The first reason is that HTC's actually seen and commented on the internal Google prototype, even going so far as to consider developing a real version of the reference design. Unwired View matches up the description of the device to the leaked specs of the HTC Omni, which mesh quite well in both size, shape and functionality. So is this the real "Google Phone" design? If so, it looks less like a phone and more like a fancy—and pants tearingly-large—communicator. We wouldn't have our Google Phone any other way. [Unwired View]
Is the HTC Omni the Google Android 'Dream' Phone?
