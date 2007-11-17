iRadio, by Conceited Software, just received an update which brings it much closer to being a valuable iPhone app. The app is basically a SHOUTcast player for the iPhone that allows playing and browsing of thousands of online stations. The app works best under WiFi, but is not limited to it, and does work while using EDGE. There are still many quarks to be worked out, but for the most part, we are impressed with this early application.
iRadio Brings Streaming Radio to iPhone, YAY
