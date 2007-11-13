Iqua Sun, World's First Solar-Powered Bluetooth Headset

While Bluetooth headsets are a dime a dozen, ones powered by the sun like Nuclear Man from Superman IV aren't. Orange claims that its Iqua Sun is "the worlds first" [sic, italics theirs]solar-powered Bluetooth headset. Fancy! The green half-ouncer gets 200 hours of life on standby and nine hours of talk time in darkness, like in an elevator on the moon. It'll run you £49.99, which is about 105 American clams. [Orange via Reg Hardware via Gadget Lab]