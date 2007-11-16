After a five month beta, iPod owners can finally look outside of iTunes for their video content thanks to RealPlayer. As part of the RealPlayer Plus package, it is now possible to transfer downloaded video content to the Apple iPod Nano, iPod Classic and iPod Video. Naturally, that opens up a world choc-full of non-DRM protected videos for users to enjoy. A beta version for Mac users is also available. The RealPlayer Plus package will set you back $39.99 —a small price to pay if you ask me. [RealPlayer]
iPod Video Unlocked: RealPlayer Now Available
