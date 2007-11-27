iPod Nano Speaker Kit Helps You Recycle the Packaging

After the thrill of unboxing your new iPod nano is over, you are left with a clear plastic case that will undoubtedly take millennia to biodegrade. Thanks to the folks at Bird Electron, turning your case into a fully functioning speaker kit takes all of five seconds, a boon for the environmentally conscious yet lazy and unskilled person. The kit works with 3rd generation nano cases, and the speaker fits neatly inside. After that, all you need to do is plug and play. 2100 yen ($22). [Product Page via Trends in Japan]