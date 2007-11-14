Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

iPod is Blown Up, Encased in Resin, and Still Works

explodipod.jpgArtist Billy Chasen took an iPod, blew it apart, and encased it in resin. Big deal, right? Well, the cool thing about this is that the iPod still works. Yeah, despite being blown up and frozen in resin, he's still able to play music off of it. This would be the best desk stereo ever just hook it up to speakers, get a remote control working on it, and you've got one distinctive piece of functional art on your desk. Awesome. Hit the jump for more pictures. explodipod1.jpg [Project Page via NotCot]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

