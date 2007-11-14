iPod is Blown Up, Encased in Resin, and Still Works

Artist Billy Chasen took an iPod, blew it apart, and encased it in resin. Big deal, right? Well, the cool thing about this is that the iPod still works. Yeah, despite being blown up and frozen in resin, he's still able to play music off of it. This would be the best desk stereo ever just hook it up to speakers, get a remote control working on it, and you've got one distinctive piece of functional art on your desk. Awesome. Hit the jump for more pictures. [Project Page via NotCot]