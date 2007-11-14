iPod Compatible SpaCapsule is a Feast For the Senses

When it comes to relaxation, there isn't much that the SpaCapsule can't do. It features a super "secret" Pulse Jet aqua massage system, a personal aroma diffuser that allows the user to choose from over 120 essential oils, a built-in iPod compatible sound system, and a video system that plays soothing trippy visuals for the customer to groove on.

The makers of the device claim that it can be used in both domestic and commercial settings —but it is available on a contact basis only, so don't expect it to come cheap. Although if you have the cash to drop on something like this it might be interesting to pipe in some Trek and pretend you're flying through space in this thing. [Product Page via TFTS]