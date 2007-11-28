iPhone Prices Compared in Four Countries (Verdict: France Wins)

setteB.IT took it upon themselves to chart up the four different iPhone providers in four different countries and see who's getting the best deal. Apparently, it's Orange (France) if you're looking at the cheapest overall price, but their plan only includes about 240 minutes and limits both Wi-Fi and EDGE data. In comparison, AT&T's got the most full-featured plan at unlimited Wi-Fi, EDGE, and 450 minutes of talk time—some good news in a time when the US dollar's crumbling faster than an osteoporotic old man who got hit in the knee. [setteb.it]