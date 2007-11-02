Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

iPhone Named Time's Invention of the Year

iphonestock.pngWhy would Lev Grossman, one of the first four few reviewers of the iPhone, name Apple's gadget Time's Invention of the Year? Here are his five reasons: it's pretty, it's got a touchscreen, it'll make other phones better, it's a development platform (not just a phone), and it'll be upgraded for years to come.

While we agree with the fact that it's pretty and that it has a touchscreen (can't really argue about that) and that it might make other phones better, the development platform still won't "officially" be here until February, plus, we don't really know how often Apple will actually evolve the software as of yet. We're not saying we wouldn't give it the invention of the year (hell, I wrote a book on it), we're just saying we wouldn't slobber quite so much as Grossman did and award points for things that aren't quite here yet. [Time]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

