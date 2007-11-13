iPhone Getting Spotlight Search in 2008

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

spotlight-on-iphone.jpgGene Munster predicts that the iPhone's next major update will come in February 2008, and along with the long-awaited SDK the iPhone will get spotlight-like search functionality. That would make searching mail a lot better than it is now*. [AppleInsider]

*can't do it

