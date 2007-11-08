Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

iPhone Firmware Drops Tomorrow, Apple Confirms

iphone_sideshot22.jpgIf you been scampering about with all kinds of jailbroken applications on your iPhone, the party will be over tomorrow when Apple releases its 1.1.2 iPhone firmware update. At first we heard it was going to be included on the new European iPhone, but now word has it that Apple has confirmed that the 1.1.2 firmware will be released internationally via iTunes tomorrow (November 9th).

Although Apple wasn't confirming that compatibility with unauthorized applications and unlocked iPhones will be broken, it looks like the situation will be similar to what happened last time the company released a firmware update with version 1.1.1. This new update won't bring much new stuff, except support for more languages and access to The Cloud Wi-Fi hotspots for UK users. And so another round of hacking on the iPhone begins, all on the sly until the eagerly awaited SDK hits in February. [Pocket Lint]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles