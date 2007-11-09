Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

iPhone Firmware 1.1.2 Sorta Out

Firmware 1.1.2 is out, unofficially. The url to 1.1.2 firmware was posted in a Macrumors forum just now. Is this the US or EU firmware? I don't know. I'm probably going to hold off on this one in case there are variations between this and the official US release tomorrow. And for the sake of my apps, I might wait a few days after that. Here are some unconfirmed changes culled from the comments at Macrumors and Engadget:

•Battery charge level shown in iTunes. •Does break the jailbreakme.com installer.app hack. Looks like they patched the TIFF exploit.

[Macrumors and Engadget]

