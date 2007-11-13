iPhone and iPod Touch 1.1.2 Firmware Now Available via iTunes

The iPhone 1.1.2 firmware update was previously available via manual download, but it is now available to all US customers through iTunes. The update includes a TIFF Exploit patch (meaning jailbroken iPhones will not work), foreign language support, and a custom ringtone section. As always, there are a few things you should know before you upgrade so make sure to educate yourself. This goes for the iPod Touch firmware as well, which was also released today. [MacRumors]