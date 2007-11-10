The iPhone elite development claims that they have managed to jailbreak the iPhone 1.1.2 firmware. Keep in mind that this hack is completely unproven at this point, so you may want to wait for some other poor bastards to screw up before you try it. [Elite Download via Tuaw]
iPhone: 1.1.2 Firmware Unlocked?
