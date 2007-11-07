Intel To Sell Its Home Server Reference Design for $500

By now you've seen Intel's sexy server: it's the one chosen as a reference design by Velocity Micro and Fujitsu Siemens for their Windows Home Server products. Well apparently Intel is not content to just be the silent partner in this, because it will now market the device as the Intel Entry Storage System, in both the SS2400-E, an EMC-powered fully functioning NAS, and the hardware-only Windows Home Server-ready SS2400-EHW. Intel says the systems will be available in December, starting at $500, so maybe you can cut out the middleman and score one for yourself. [Intel]

AU: I'd buy one of these in a heartbeat. Looks great, and WHS sounds great. Intel had a few reference designs around for ViiV too, something that has yet to take off. Maybe they should release one of those, too. They were the best looking of all ViiV options I'd ever noticed.