Instructables: Copy a Key Using a Coke Can

FSWGSHSF9056XMZ.MEDIUM.jpegInstructables has a neat if dangerous tutorial on how to quickly make a key copy by tracing the metal from a Coke can. It's pretty obvious, and with that seed planted in your mind, there's probably no need to read the instructions.

Let me go one step further and remind you that you can copy a key for like two bucks at the hardware store, and that combining scissors, a key, and the edge of a shiv of aluminium can, this tutorial might as well be titled "How to lose a finger." Also, entering someone's home with a key copy is probably still considered unlawful entry, regardless of the lack of shattered door frame. Having said that, I will try this later and let you know how it goes. [Instructables]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

