After sneaking into the fastest turboprop private plane in the world, I got into the cockpit of the Typhoon Eurofighter at the Dubai Air Show. From the ground the aircraft is amazing—you don't realise how huge these things are until you start to climb the stairs to get into the cockpit. To get in you have to stand on the seat and squeeze yourself, which helped me understand why they picked a dwarf like Tom Cruise for Maverick. They may as well have picked Frodo. Unfortunately, once I was in I saw that the whole instrumentation was not real but a mockup. So yes, although it was quite cool, at the end I felt like Mavedork, 80s pilot glasses included.
Inside the Typhoon Eurofighter Cockpit (Verdict: Oh boy)
